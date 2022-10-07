Dairies, grocery shops inspected in Panchkula dist

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 6

In view of the ongoing festival season, District Food Safety Officer Gaurav Sharma, along with his team, conducted a surprise inspection of grocery shops, cold stores and food manufacturing units in the district.

Gaurav said as directed by the Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration Department, Haryana, Panchkula, he, along with other health workers, today inspected dairies in Panchkula district. During the inspection, samples of food items were collected under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and sent for testing to a laboratory in Karnal.

He said food items, which were not edible, were destroyed on the spot and all sweet sellers, manufacturers and shopkeepers selling other food items were advised to sell only fresh and pure items/sweets. The shopkeepers were also warned not to sell contaminated and stale sweets. If any shopkeeper was found doing so, action would be taken against the guilty.

Gaurav said samples of patisa sweets from Sai Sweets in Sector 7, paneer and cow milk from Radheya Dairy in Bhainsa Tibba, rasgulla and paneer from Guru Nanak Dairy and Sweets in Sector 2 and Guru Nanak Dairy and Sweets in Sector 12-A and paneer and milk from Jugnu Snacks in Sector 14 were collected.

Shopkeepers told to sell only fresh sweets

District Food Safety Officer Gaurav Sharma said food items, which were not edible, were destroyed on the spot and all sweet sellers, manufacturers and shopkeepers selling other food items were advised to sell only fresh and pure items/sweets. The shopkeepers were also warned not to sell contaminated and stale sweets. If any shopkeeper was found doing so, action would be taken against the guilty.

#karnal #Panchkula