Daksh shines in CCN victory

Chandigarh, June 16
A half-century by Daksh Kaushik (70 off 34 balls) helped Chandigarh Cricket Nursery (CCN) beat Youth Cricket Academy (YCA) by 103 runs during the Summer Cricket League.
Batting first, the CCN posted 319/6 in 30 overs with the help of Daksh along with Yash Mittal (56),Parth (40) and Pari Khambra (30) and Raghav Verma (25). Bhavya and Gurish claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.
In reply, the YCA posted 216/9 with the help of Mohammad Harnoor (85), Ayaan Arora (35), Bhanu Sharma (11) and Karanvir Singh (11). Ujjwal Jain and Raghav Verma claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Abdul Wajid took one.
