Dalai for eco-friendly fountain pens

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

“We need to bring people back to using comparatively eco-friendly fountain pens, which can bring people back to the art of handwriting,” said Debendra Dalai, IFS, Director, Department of Environment.

While launching the “Pen-Up” campaign at an event, he said: “Millions of ball pens end up in our landfills as these cannot be easily recycled. Thus, the ‘Pen-Up’ campaign aims at targeting this throwaway culture and plastic pollution at one go”.

The Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration, along with Eco-Club of GGDSD College in collaboration with an NGO, celebrated “World Environment Day-2022” at GGDSD College, Chandigarh, by organising an award ceremony wherein eight schools and three prominent colleges got the ‘Best Eco-Club Awards’ for the year 2021.

Dalai, who was the chief guest, also launched a “Pen-Up” campaign motivating people to discard their gel and ball pens and switch to sustainable fountain pens.

Honour for Sacred Heart Eco Club

Chandigarh: Woodsia Alpina Eco Club of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, was declared the Best Eco Club by the Department of Environment, UT, on World Environment Day. The school was chosen among the best five in the category of the senior secondary level. Debendra Dalai, IFS, Chief Conservator, Forest, Chandigarh, felicitated the Principal of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School and the in-charge of Woodsia Alpina Eco-Club at the conference hall of GGDSD College, Sector 32-D, here.

Plantation drive, interactive session held

Chandigarh: The Punjab Regional Chapter (PRC), Institute of Town Planners, India, celebrated World Environment Day here today. A plantation drive and an interactive session on important environmental issues were the highlights of the programme. Pankaj Bawa, chairman of PRC and Chief Town Planner, set the tone of the programme by highlighting the importance of World Environment Day. Jitendra Sharma, IFS (retired), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Punjab, enlightened the audience on the topic “Environment Management: Challenges and Opportunities”. Prof Sanjeev Chaddha, Professor and Head of Management Development Centre, MGSIPA, made the audience aware of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).