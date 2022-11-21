Damaged surface, potholes dot NIPER Road; Mohali MC unmoved

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, November 20

It’s no secret that the NIPER Road, a busy stretch in the heart of Mohali, is in bad shape. The fact became all the more evident during a recent visit of over 900 national and international delegates for an international conference at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) from November 10 to 12. The delegates had a first-hand experience of the bumpy ride on the stretch, painting a poor picture of the city.

Local residents have been facing the inconvenience for more than three years now. The road that divides Sectors 67 and 64 is in a pitiable condition with broken surface, mud and gravel strewn all over. In one section, a chunk of the road has almost vanished, posing a threat to road users.

“This broken patch is hazardous for motorists. An untoward incident can happen anytime,” says Mohit Handa, a NIPER employee.

The entire 2-km stretch on both sides of the road is strewn with damaged surface and potholes. Road users find it risky to drive on the stretch as fast-moving vehicles often brake hard on hitting these bad patches, posing a risk of an accident.

The authorities had started scraping part of the road some time ago, but the work was stopped midway. The road has neither been recarpeted, nor the damaged stretch repaired for years.

“Many accidents have taken place here but MC and GMADA officials have chosen to turn a blind eye,” says Prajakta Mane, a researcher at NIPER. An MC official says patchwork is being carried out in the entire city. All vulnerable spots will be repaired soon.

