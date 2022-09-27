Danger lurks in Sector 33 park, Chandigarh MC unmoved

Chandigarh, September 26
Even after the passage of nearly two months, the Municipal Corporation has failed to repair a caved-in portion of a park in Sector 33-A.
Due to the cave-in, a segment of the iron grill had also given way, posing a threat to residents, especially children. However, the authorities have failed to take remedial measures.
Wing Commander SK Ahluwalia (retd), a resident, says: “Initially, it was a small pit. The MC got it filled with sand, but following rain, it caved in further. Despite repeated complaints, the damaged portion has not been repaired.” He adds: “Small children play in the vicinity. It poses a big risk to them. Is the MC waiting for an accident to happen? They must take preventive measures.”
