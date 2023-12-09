Dangling danger in Phase 10 in Mohali

Mohali, December 8
Loose, hanging wires in several localities of Phase 10 pose risk to residents besides being an eyesore.
Residents said the Municipal Corporation was apparently a mute spectator to unauthorised wires on electricity poles, trees, rooftops and public property. “Despite regular complaints against them, cable operators and Internet service providers continue to mar the landscape of localities in Phase 10,” said Veena Sachdeva, an area resident.
Residents said wire meshes were an open invitation to mishaps. “Cable operators and Internet service providers have made an unauthorised use of structures. Unsecure connections put pressure on the infrastructure as well as the environment. The MC just chooses to turn a blind eye to the violation,” said another Phase 10 resident.
MC officials said besides taking regular action against cable and Internet companies, drivers were held from time to time to get rid of unwanted wires.
