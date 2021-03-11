DANIPS-cadre couple shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: DANIPS-cadre couple Deepak Yadav and Rashmi Sharma Yadav have been transferred from Chandigarh to Delhi. Deepak was posted as the OSD (Vigilance), while his wife was posted as the DSP, Cyber Crime Investigation Cell. Two other DANIPS-cadre officers, Vikas Sheokhand and A Venkatesh, have been transferred from Delhi to Chandigarh. TNS

Mohali resident booked for rape

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a Mohali resident for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her. He has been identified as Saravjeet Singh. The police said the suspect raped the woman at a hotel. An FIR was registered by the UT police following a communication from the Haryana Police where the victim had lodged a complaint. The victim told the police that she was engaged to the suspect. He called her to a hotel and raped her. Later, he refused to marry her. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

12 get virus in city

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 12 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the active caseload to 135. While there was no fresh fatality, 10 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. TNS

7 infected in Panchkula

Panchkula: Seven new cases of Covid surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,379. No new death was reported during this period. Of the 44,379 cases reported so far, 43,940 patients have been cured. There are now 25 active cases with 414 deaths in the district.—TNS

8 cases in Mohali

Mohali: Eight fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 96,074, while six patients recovered from the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported on Monday. There are now 43 active cases with 1,149 deaths in the district. — TNS

Webinar on research held

Chandigarh: The Department of Library and Information Science organised a webinar. Prof Nirmal Kumar Swain, resource person from the Department of Library and Information Science, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, delivered a talk on “Research and the world of citations”. Professor Swain highlighted the significance of citations in academic writing. TNS

All-India Chess Federation

Chandigarh: Dr Vipnesh Bhardwaj, honorary secretary, Chandigarh Chess Association, was appointed interim secretary of the All-India Chess Federation by president Sanjay Kapoor. The office-bearers and the executive body of the association congratulated Bhardwaj on his appointment. “It’s a proud moment for the Chandigarh chess fraternity that such a senior post at the AICF has been given to Bhardwaj,” said Naveen Bansal, vice-president of the association. TNS

Mahaveer Awards

Chandigarh: Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation, a public charitable trust, has instituted the annual Mahaveer Awards in the four fields — non-violence and vegetarianism, education, medicine and community and social service. Each award carries a sum of Rs 10 lakh, a citation and a memento. Nominations are invited for eminent citizens of the country and the administrators and the general public.