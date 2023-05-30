 Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Residents complain of non-functional street lights, lackadaisical approach of complaint redress unit | 48,000 conventional street lights replaced with LED lamps

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Non-functional street lights on the Sector 28-27 road in Chandigarh on Monday. PHOTO: PRADEEP TEWARI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 29

Lucrative promises such as ensuring no dark spots, a centralised control and monitoring system for the lighting system as well as timely complaint resolution were made about six years ago when the Municipal Corporation and Energy Efficient Services Limited (EESL) had signed agreements for the replacement of 48,000 existing conventional street lights with LED lamps with a seven-year warranty, but picture is quite different on the ground.

Non-functional street lights at Sector 29 in Chandigarh on Monday. PHOTO: PRADEEP TEWARI

Residents have been complaining about non-functional street lights at several points and no proper complaint redress system.

Chandigarh Tribune made a random check the other day and on Monday night during which lights on several road stretches were found to be non-functional. Some light points were found defunct at Sector 29, 30, 33, 20 and 21; near the Sector 31 bus stop, on road separating Sector 27 and 28, at Sector 19, 27-D, 15; on the Sector 18/19 road and Mani Majra areas. At many points, tree leaves had covered the LEDs, leading to poor lighting on the roads.

Avtar Singh, president of a housing society in Sector 50, said, “Several stretches in our sector have non-functional lights, which is also one of the reasons behind frequent road accidents and petty crimes in the area. There is a light fluctuation issue too. The high mast light in the “kikkar park” is defunct. There is no one to inspect these lights.”

Dr Anish Garg, a spokesperson for the Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), said, “Dark spots still exist. Residents had complained to the MC about the non-functional lights in Sector 33-B (for five days) and 33-C (for 15 days), but to no avail.”

Sharing his experience, Col Ravinder Singh (retd), a resident of Sector 33-D, said, “It took me five days to get a non-functional street light fixed with the local councillor’s intervention. A number of lights are still defunct.”

Councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said, “Public complaints are not attended to online. Lights are fixed only after councillors’ intervention, and that, too, after the delay of a few days. It is an unplanned system where light supply is maintained by the UT Administration, poles and cables are looked after by the MC and LED light fixtures are taken care of by the EESL. It often creates coordination issues.”

RK Garg, president, Second Innings, said, “Lucrative promises are made in contracts. But, there is no monitoring at all after that. There are no major issues with the northern sectors, while the southern sectors of the city are the worst hit.” According to city-based LR Budania, the issue of lights working during daytime and not at night at certain points is still there. While staff attending calls at the customer care number claim lights will be repaired within 48 hours, it takes several days to do the job. Sometimes, no repairs are carried out at all.

Meanwhile, an EESL officer, preferring anonymity, said, “The problem is not at EESL’s end always. There are different aspects to it. We carry out night patrolling and fix the non-functional points. At a given time, over 95 per cent street lights are working and it is far better than the previous system.”

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said she would check the facts.

Customer care centre unreliable

According to city-based LR Budania, the issue of lights working during daytime and not at night at certain points is still there. While staff attending calls at the customer care number claim lights will be repaired within 48 hours, it takes several days to do the job. Sometimes, no repairs are carried out at all.

System far better than earlier set-up: Firm

Meanwhile, an EESL officer, preferring anonymity, said, “The problem always is not at EESL’s end. There are several aspects to it. We carry out night patrolling and fix the non-functional points. At a given time, over 95 per cent street lights are working and it is far better than the previous system.”

EESL complaint number 1800-1803580

Unplanned system, poor coordination

Councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said, “It is an unplanned system where light supply is maintained by the UT Administration, poles and cables are looked after by the MC and LED light fixtures are taken care of by the EESL. It often creates coordination issues.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet 'Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

2
Nation

16-year-old girl stabbed over 20 times in horrific killing in crowded northwest Delhi neighbourhood

3
Haryana

Vinesh Phogat alleges private videos of women wrestlers in police detention recorded secretly by Delhi ACP ; Bajrang Punia says 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos

4
Diaspora

Hoshiarpur-born Chaman Lal becomes Birmingham’s first British-Indian Lord Mayor

5
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

6
Nation

IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP

7
Punjab

4 armed men loot Rs 40 lakh from petrol pump in Punjab's Sirhind

8
Nation

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

9
Nation

Runaway bride, lover killed in UP accident

10
Trending

Why Sidhu Moosewala still lives in fans' hearts? Watch best tributes in tweets as the Punjabi singer trends on his first death anniversary

Don't Miss

View All
Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Top News

Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table

Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table

22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...

Monsoon may be below normal

Monsoon may be below normal

Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days

Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public

Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public

Passersby mute spectators in delhi; suspect held

Pick any other site for stir: Police to wrestlers

Pick any other site for stir: Police to wrestlers

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Duped after being promised jobs in Dubai


Cities

View All

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Cops get 7 emergency response vehicles

Civic body's drive against illegal sewer, water connections to resume on June 1

Minister inaugurates Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Memorial

Protesting lawyers, three youths clash

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

IT Park Housing Projects: Chandigarh Housing Board seeks opinion of wildlife experts

Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

‘Botched’ Surgery: US woman told not to ‘defame’ Chandigarh dentist on electronic media

MACT awards Rs 31.45 lakh relief to student’s parents

Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi

Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi

HC dismisses petition challenging RBI decision on Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

Truck hits bike, 2 killed in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Development works worth Rs 71 lakh begin in Adampur constituency

Ensure no SC student is denied scholarship, educational institutes directed

District Health Officer collects food samples in Hoshiarpur

Modi govt’s focus on welfare of all sections, says Union Minister

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies, zonal commissioners told

Employee ‘flees’ with 3.46-kg gold jewellery

Mining woes prompt tipper union members to block NH-1 for 4 hrs

Activist, supporters protest outside DC office, demand justice for victims

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Congress councillors stage dharna outside EO's office in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, adds another feather to its cap

Registration mandatory to get incentive for direct paddy sowing

Soldier cremated with full military honours