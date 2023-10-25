Dasehra celebrated with fervour in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 24

A 171-ft-tall effigy of Ravana, along with those of Kumbhakarn and Meghnad, was set afire during the Dasehra celebrations at Shalimar Ground in Sector 5 here today.

A 171-ft effigy of Ravana being burnt during the Dasehra celebrations at the Shalimar ground in Panchkula on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

When the effigies were burnt, the Dasehra ground echoed with the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Before ‘Ravana Dahan’, a beautiful tableau with artistes dressed as Lord Rama, Laxman and Hanuman was taken out.

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam outside the Shalimar ground. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

The effigies were set afire after a symbolic fight between Lord Rama and Ravana. The effigy of Ravana was built at a cost of Rs 18 lakh. There were 12 electric points in the effigy, which worked through a remote control. The electronic points helped burn the effigy.

Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta was the chief guest during the Dasehra celebrations organised by Adarsh Ramlila and Dramatic Club, Panchkula, and Shri Krishna Kripa Pariwar Panchkula Trust. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal was also present on the occasion.

Congratulating people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, Gupta said, “Lord Rama completed 14 years of exile while obeying the order of his parents. It teaches us that we should obey the orders of our parents in every situation. Vijay Dashami is an auspicious festival and we should celebrate it by killing the Ravana within us.”

Meanwhile, massive traffic jams were witnessed around the Shalimar ground as a large number of people thronged the venue to witness the burning of the effigies here. Vehicles were stuck in snarl-ups after the celebrations.

#Panchkula