Dash cams in civic body vehicles soon

Chandigarh, August 22

With an eye on monitoring vehicles and supervising the working of employees, dashboard cameras have been proposed to be installed in Municipal Corporation vehicles.

It is being done on the directions of the State-Level Transport Committee for Accidents (SLTCA). An agenda for its approval will be tabled in the MC House meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The tender for the Rs 1-cr project will be floated for installation, monitoring and maintenance of on-board cameras in 879 vehicles.

As per the agenda, the project will comprise installation of dashboard cameras of 1080 HD video quality wide angle specification with 128 GB SD card for the purpose of video recording the front view of vehicles. The dash cam is conveniently placed to observe and record the entire view of the road and helps ensure there is no misuse by keeping record of the movement of vehicles.