Date extended for CDOE admissions

Panjab University, Chandigarh, has extended the date for admissions at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), which was formerly known as USOL. Now, the last date for registrations to get admission to the CDOE is September 27, while the applicants can pay fee till September 28.
Lecture on Sanskrit Diwas
The Sanskrit Department at Panjab University celebrated ‘Sanskrit Divas’ on Monday. A lecture on ‘Kavya Saundarya’ was delivered by Prof Ritu Bala from the Vishveshvaranand Vishwa Bandhu Institute of Sanskrit and Indological Studies, Hoshiarpur, a regional centre of PU.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court
Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...
INDIA panel to meet tomorrow, seat-sharing, campaign on table
BJP poll committee likely to meet same day