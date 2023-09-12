Date extended for CDOE admissions

Panjab University, Chandigarh, has extended the date for admissions at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), which was formerly known as USOL. Now, the last date for registrations to get admission to the CDOE is September 27, while the applicants can pay fee till September 28.

Lecture on Sanskrit Diwas

The Sanskrit Department at Panjab University celebrated ‘Sanskrit Divas’ on Monday. A lecture on ‘Kavya Saundarya’ was delivered by Prof Ritu Bala from the Vishveshvaranand Vishwa Bandhu Institute of Sanskrit and Indological Studies, Hoshiarpur, a regional centre of PU.

