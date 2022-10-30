Daughter of sanitation worker gets MBBS seat

Chandigarh, October 29
After excelling in sports, 19-year-old Priya, whose father works as a sanitation worker and mother at a Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) in Panchkula, has secured a seat in this year’s MBBS course at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, under a reserved quota category.
A national-level basketball player and a gold medallist in martial arts, Priya secured her seat in her second attempt. “I got my badge from the college and it’s a dream come true. I was preparing for this moment for three years now. Coming November 15, I will attend my first class,” said Priya.
Her father Hanuman Prasad, a sanitation worker in the Government Polyclinic, Panchkula, added: “It’s all due to hard work. I am lucky to have a daughter like her. I just wish she continue to excel in this field and become an inspiration for others.” The family, which resides in Sector 25, had limited resources to teach Priya.
“She wanted to be a doctor. Back in our office, everyone supported us to help Priya get her aim,” said Saroj, Priya’s mother. Priya took a year off after her Class XII in 2021 to prepare for NEET and cleared it in her second attempt. “I stayed in Pune for one year after getting a scholarship under Dakshina Foundation. Staying away from family was never easy, but I was only focusing on my aim. My parents must be very proud,” added Priya, who will be the first doctor of the family.
