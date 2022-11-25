DAV College-10 athletes emerge overall champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

DAV College, Sector 10, won the overall champions trophy in both men and women categories on the concluding day of the Panjab University 74th Annual Athletics Meet today.

In the men’s event, DAV College team claimed 102 points to bag the overall trophy. GGDSD College, Sector 32, finished second with 53 points and SGGS College, Sector 26, finished third with 43 points. In the women’s event, DAV College scored 102 points to grab the first position, while GTB Khalsa College, Dasuya, claimed second spot with 52 points and GGDSD College bagged third position with 31.5 points.

In the hammer-throw event, Naveen Yadav of SGGS College set a new meet record (NMR) with a throw of 63.90m. Inderpreet Singh (49.92m) and Arving Singh Gill (47.48m) claim second and third positions. In the half-marathon (21km) walk, Sahil Gill of GGDSD College set a NMR by clocking 1 hour and 03.16 seconds. Ankit Deswal (01:03:22s) and Narinder Singh (01:04.01s) finished second and third.

#Panjab University Chandigarh