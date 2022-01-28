Chandigarh: DAV College alumnus feted on Australia Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

An alumnus of DAV College here and the first India-born person to be elected to the Legislative Assembly of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has been honoured on Australia Day, which coincides with India’s Republic Day, for his community-related services Down Under.

Deepak Raj Gupta has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in recognition of his service and accomplishments in several areas, including multiculturalism, community work, education, minority advocacy, government service and the environment.

The Order of Australia is an award that recognises Australian citizens and other persons for achievement or meritorious service. It was established on February 14, 1975, by Elizabeth II, Queen of Australia, on the advice of the Australian Government.

An active voice for the Indian community, Deepak Raj has worked to address multicultural community issues, tolerance and social justice for almost two decades, besides contributing to the economic development of the ACT.