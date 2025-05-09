DAV college honoured by Guv

In recognition of the outstanding contribution of the NSS Units of Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Sector 36, to the nationally acclaimed Project Sarathi, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, honoured the college during the first anniversary celebration held at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The college was recognised for its support of student volunteer services over the past year. Additionally, six outstanding NSS volunteers were awarded for dedicating over 120 hours of selfless service during the last academic session.