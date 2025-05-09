DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / DAV college honoured by Guv

DAV college honoured by Guv

In recognition of the outstanding contribution of the NSS Units of Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Sector 36, to the nationally acclaimed Project Sarathi, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, honoured the college during the first anniversary celebration...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:58 AM May 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In recognition of the outstanding contribution of the NSS Units of Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Sector 36, to the nationally acclaimed Project Sarathi, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, honoured the college during the first anniversary celebration held at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The college was recognised for its support of student volunteer services over the past year. Additionally, six outstanding NSS volunteers were awarded for dedicating over 120 hours of selfless service during the last academic session.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper