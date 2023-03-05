DAV College shooters hit the bull's eye

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

DAV College, Sector 10, shooting team won the women’s air pistol event during the Panjab University Inter-College Shooting Championship.

The team of Manu Bhaker (571 points), Surbhi Rao (568 points) and Sainyam (571 points) won the title with a total of 1,710 points.

Panjab University Campus team comprising of Suryanshi (531 points), Anika Bublani (546 points) and Milan Godara (560 points) bagged second position with 1,637 points.

Dashmesh Girls College, Badal, team comprising of Sweta Devi (557 points), Bhinder Kaur (526 points) and Veerpal Kaur (540 points) claimed third position with 1,623 points.

In the women’s air rifle event, Harshita (597 points), Samiksha Dhingra (597 points) and Ayushi Podder (596 points) claimed top three positions, respectively.

In sports pistol event, Milan Godara claimed top position with 287 points. Manu claimed second position with 286 points and Surbhi Rao finished third with 286 points.

In the 50m sports pistol rifle 3P event, DAV College team claimed first position with 1,642 points. Ayushi (578 points), Jasmeen (551 points) and Malika (513 points) excelled for the side.

MCM DAV College, Sector 26, claimed second position with 1,618 points. Mahit Sandhu (578 points), Vanshika Shahi (580 points) and Sanya Singh (460 points) gathered points for the team.

Panjab University Campus claimed third position with 1,589 points with the help of Sushmita Sen (541 points), Aastha Garg (508 points) and Tanuja Yadav (540 points).