DAV College student Palak does city proud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Seventeen-year-old Palak Gulia brought laurels to the city by winning gold for India in the 10m air pistol event at the Asian Games today.

Palak, a BA (Part I) student of DAV College here, shot 242.1 in the final setting an Asian Games record. This is the first major individual medal for Palak in a senior international competition with just one year of international exposure. Compatriot Esha (18) won silver while Pakistan’s Talat Kishmala settled for bronze.

Palak, who hails from Jhajjar and did her schooling at Gurgaon, showed nerves of steel as she took her time to complete her shots. She was placed second after first 10 shots but gained the lead after the 12th shot and kept on increasing it.

Her father, Jogender, a businessman, said she took up shooting at St Xaviers High School, Gurgaon, four years ago only. The trio of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Subbaraju also secured silver in the women’s 10m air rifle pistol team final. China won gold with 1,736 points, followed by India (1,731 points) and Chinese Taipei (1,723).

“Another medal in shooting at the Asian Games! Congratulations to Divya Thadigol, Esha Singh and Palak on winning silver in the 10m air pistol women’s team event. Best wishes to them for their future endeavours. Their success will motivate several upcoming sportspersons,” PM Modi posted on “X”.

Took up sport 4 yrs ago

Her father, Jogender, a businessman, said she took up shooting at St Xaviers High School, Gurgaon, four years ago only. The trio of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Subbaraju also secured silver in the women’s 10m air rifle pistol team final.

#Asian Games #China