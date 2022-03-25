Campus notes

DAV College win cricket tournament

DAV College win cricket tournament

DAV College team after winning the cricket tournament.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: DAV College, Sector 10, recorded a two-wicket win over GGDSD College, Sector 32, to win the final of the Red Bull Campus Cricket North Zone Tournament. Batting first, GGDSD College scored 153/5 in 20 overs. Opener Jagmeet scored 83 runs while Yuvraj Rai (21) and Surya Narayan (22) were the other main scorers. In reply, DAV College achieved the target in 19.2 overs, losing eight wickets to seal the win and the title. TNS

Programme on molecular biology

Chandigarh: The fourth day of the training programme on “Advanced molecular biology techniques” witnessed huge participation in the scientific session, which included a talk by Prof Kashmir Singh, Department of Biotechnology, PU, Chandigarh, on transcriptomics, a field that has paved the way for a comprehensive understanding of how genes are expressed and interconnected. He discussed the de novo genome project workflow and the steps involved in the transcriptome analysis. TNS

NSS camp at Panjab university

Chandigarh: Prof Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, inaugurated a seven-day NSS special camp on theme ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and ‘Jal shakti abhiyan’. The event proceeded with the cultural performances by NSS volunteers to instil the value of true Indian. To mark the Shaheedi Diwas, some poems were recited and performances staged by volunteers. TNS

PU win inter-university netball meet

Chandigarh: Panjab University women’s netball team won the All India Inter University Championship, held at Central University, Dharamshala. In the league matches, Panjab University defeated Calicut University 28-21, Bangalore University 37-26 and Kurukshetra University 29-28. University of Calicut claimed second position, followed by Kurukshetra University at third and Bangalore University at fourth. Dr Prachi Mann and Rahul accompanied the team as officials. TNS

Rs7.5-cr Grant released for colleges

Chandigarh: With the aim of developing teaching and research skills of various faculty members, the Indian Society of Technical Education (ISTE) has released a grant of Rs7.5 crore under 450 faculty development programmes (FDP), conducted online in various colleges, including government, private, said Dr Pratap Singh Kakasaheb Desai, president ISTE, during a session on “Quantum computing” organised by Aryans College of Engineering. The event witnessed participation of over 100 faculty members and students. TNS

BSc Nursing counselling

Chandigarh: Aryans Institute of Nursing will conduct the third counselling for BSc Nursing (four years) on March 26. Interested candidates can apply for counselling before March 25. The eligibility for direct admission in BSc Nursing will be as per the Punjab Nursing Registration Council (PNRC), Mohali; Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, and the Punjab Government’s criteria. TNS

Rally for swachhta mission

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Welfare Trust in association with the Municipal Corporation launched ‘Gandagi se azadi purna swachhta’ mission on Thursday in the UT, Chandigarh. More than 200 volunteers of the Chandigarh Welfare Trust participated in the rally. TNS

Chitkara University win TT title

Gharuan: Chitkara University defeated Mumbai University 3-2 to win the All India Inter Zonal Table Tennis Championship, at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, recently. Madras University defeated Mizoram University 3-1 to claim the third position in the tennis championship.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Actor Muneeb Butt called 'chamcha Pakistani star' after he books entire theatre for wife to watch Alia Bhatt's Gangubai in Dubai

2
Nation

4 IAF officials under lens over missile 'misfire'

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

4
Nation

Pathak, Chadha, Harbhajan Singh among 5 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

5
World

Amid eastern Ladakh row, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arrives in India on unannounced visit

6
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

8
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

9
Punjab

PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

10
J & K

J&K Pandits move Supreme Court over 'genocide'

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: Jaishankar

Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...

Calcutta High court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tweets to this effect

Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Phone call made from PMO to state election commissioner to defer MCD polls, claims Kejriwal

Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third