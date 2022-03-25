DAV College win cricket tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: DAV College, Sector 10, recorded a two-wicket win over GGDSD College, Sector 32, to win the final of the Red Bull Campus Cricket North Zone Tournament. Batting first, GGDSD College scored 153/5 in 20 overs. Opener Jagmeet scored 83 runs while Yuvraj Rai (21) and Surya Narayan (22) were the other main scorers. In reply, DAV College achieved the target in 19.2 overs, losing eight wickets to seal the win and the title. TNS

Programme on molecular biology

Chandigarh: The fourth day of the training programme on “Advanced molecular biology techniques” witnessed huge participation in the scientific session, which included a talk by Prof Kashmir Singh, Department of Biotechnology, PU, Chandigarh, on transcriptomics, a field that has paved the way for a comprehensive understanding of how genes are expressed and interconnected. He discussed the de novo genome project workflow and the steps involved in the transcriptome analysis. TNS

NSS camp at Panjab university

Chandigarh: Prof Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, inaugurated a seven-day NSS special camp on theme ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and ‘Jal shakti abhiyan’. The event proceeded with the cultural performances by NSS volunteers to instil the value of true Indian. To mark the Shaheedi Diwas, some poems were recited and performances staged by volunteers. TNS

PU win inter-university netball meet

Chandigarh: Panjab University women’s netball team won the All India Inter University Championship, held at Central University, Dharamshala. In the league matches, Panjab University defeated Calicut University 28-21, Bangalore University 37-26 and Kurukshetra University 29-28. University of Calicut claimed second position, followed by Kurukshetra University at third and Bangalore University at fourth. Dr Prachi Mann and Rahul accompanied the team as officials. TNS

Rs7.5-cr Grant released for colleges

Chandigarh: With the aim of developing teaching and research skills of various faculty members, the Indian Society of Technical Education (ISTE) has released a grant of Rs7.5 crore under 450 faculty development programmes (FDP), conducted online in various colleges, including government, private, said Dr Pratap Singh Kakasaheb Desai, president ISTE, during a session on “Quantum computing” organised by Aryans College of Engineering. The event witnessed participation of over 100 faculty members and students. TNS

BSc Nursing counselling

Chandigarh: Aryans Institute of Nursing will conduct the third counselling for BSc Nursing (four years) on March 26. Interested candidates can apply for counselling before March 25. The eligibility for direct admission in BSc Nursing will be as per the Punjab Nursing Registration Council (PNRC), Mohali; Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, and the Punjab Government’s criteria. TNS

Rally for swachhta mission

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Welfare Trust in association with the Municipal Corporation launched ‘Gandagi se azadi purna swachhta’ mission on Thursday in the UT, Chandigarh. More than 200 volunteers of the Chandigarh Welfare Trust participated in the rally. TNS

Chitkara University win TT title

Gharuan: Chitkara University defeated Mumbai University 3-2 to win the All India Inter Zonal Table Tennis Championship, at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, recently. Madras University defeated Mizoram University 3-1 to claim the third position in the tennis championship.