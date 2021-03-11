DAV honours former college sportspersons at alumni meet

Atrij Sharma and
Sunaina Sharma
Chandigarh, June 4
DAV College, Sector 10, organised an alumni meet to honour former sportspersons of the college today. Over 70 sportspersons, who brought laurels to the nation, were honoured during the meet. Dronacharya awardees— former Indian cricketer Sarkar Talwar and former Indian women’s boxing chief coach Shiv Singh—felicitated the sportspersons, who excelled during the inter-college and inter-university championships (for the current session). The college had won 18 championships, nine runners-up positions and six second runners-up positions during the Panjab University inter-college competitions.
“A human is the only species which has the capacity to accomplish more than its potential by working hard. One’s will power is paramount, which drives a person,” said Shiv Singh. About a coach’s job, he says it is not limited to training players but also reminding them about their capabilities whenever a veil of self-doubt starts taking over their mind. Meanwhile, Rano Sidhu, mother of shooters Vijayveer and Udayveer, said: “Despite the sudden demise of their father when they were in Class X, it never distracted them from their ultimate goal to bring medals for the country.” The college has produced some well-known players, including Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Yeshawani Singh Deswal and others.
