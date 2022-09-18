DAV lads claim first position in handball tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

On the concluding day of the 1st Andrew John Gosian Memorial Handball Tournament, DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, claimed the first position. Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30, finished second and St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, claimed the third position.

In the last league matches, St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School defeated St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, (15-2) with the help of Harneet (nine goals) and Daksh (six goals). Mayank and Gurshaan scored one goal each for the losing side.

DAV lads defeated the Sector 30 team (22-14). Jaideep scored five goals and Gaurav Tyagi netted seven for the winning side. The Sector 30 team defeated St Xavier’s, Panchkula, (14-3).