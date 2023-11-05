DAV paddlers bag three titles

Chandigarh, November 4
DAV Club clinched three titles during the 36th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship for the Gurukul Global Trophy at the Sector-50 Sports Complex.
In the girls’ U-19 final, DAV Club beat Smashers Club (A) 3-1. Cherrish defeated Teetiksha 11-4, 12-10, 11-5. And Pelf beat Vani 10-12, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9. Anjali lost to Neha 6-11, 6-11, 6-11. But Pelf won the last game against Teetiksha 11-7, 11-8, 11-5 to help the side win the title. In the semifinals, Smashers Club (A) beat Smashers Club (B) 3-0 and DAV Club recorded a 3-0 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 56. DAV Club also secured the boys’ U-19 title by defeating Smashers Club 3-0. Vishal won the first match by prevailing over Vihaan 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7. Pritish defeated Aryan 11-2, 11-4, 11-8. Harkeerat outplayed Vadya 11-9, 4-11, 4-11, 12-10, 11-9.
In the semis, Smashers Club defeated Warriors TT Academy 3-0, and DAV Club posted a 3-0 win over Sports Complex, Sector 50. In the boys’ U-17 final, DAV Club edged out Smashers Club 3-2. In the first match, Pritish faced a defeat at the hands of Vadya 4-11, 4-11, 6-11. But Vishal levelled the scores by defeating Neelesh 11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-6. In the third match, the DAV team again trailed as Aditya lost to Vihaan 6-11, 3-11, 6-11. Pritish beat Neelesh 11-9, 11-6, 11-2 to put the scores on par.
In the final match, Vishal defeated Vadya 11-6, 11-6, 12-10 to bag the title. Smashers Club won the girls’ U-17 final by defeating DAV Club 3-1. Teetiksha lost the opening match to Cherrish 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7. Meanwhile, Vani defeated Sherell 11-3, 11-7, 11-6, and Prabhleen ousted Anjali 11-7, 12-10, 11-6. In the final match, Vani defeated Cherrish 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Didn’t even spare Mahadev: PM attacks Baghel over betting app
Congress says BJP staring at loss in elections, ‘using’ ED t...
AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting
Allow only CNG, EVs in NCR, says Minister
Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders
Can’t be a mute spectator to such heinous incidents, says Ma...