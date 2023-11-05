DAV paddlers bag three titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

DAV Club clinched three titles during the 36th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship for the Gurukul Global Trophy at the Sector-50 Sports Complex.

In the girls’ U-19 final, DAV Club beat Smashers Club (A) 3-1. Cherrish defeated Teetiksha 11-4, 12-10, 11-5. And Pelf beat Vani 10-12, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9. Anjali lost to Neha 6-11, 6-11, 6-11. But Pelf won the last game against Teetiksha 11-7, 11-8, 11-5 to help the side win the title. In the semifinals, Smashers Club (A) beat Smashers Club (B) 3-0 and DAV Club recorded a 3-0 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 56. DAV Club also secured the boys’ U-19 title by defeating Smashers Club 3-0. Vishal won the first match by prevailing over Vihaan 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7. Pritish defeated Aryan 11-2, 11-4, 11-8. Harkeerat outplayed Vadya 11-9, 4-11, 4-11, 12-10, 11-9.

In the semis, Smashers Club defeated Warriors TT Academy 3-0, and DAV Club posted a 3-0 win over Sports Complex, Sector 50. In the boys’ U-17 final, DAV Club edged out Smashers Club 3-2. In the first match, Pritish faced a defeat at the hands of Vadya 4-11, 4-11, 6-11. But Vishal levelled the scores by defeating Neelesh 11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-6. In the third match, the DAV team again trailed as Aditya lost to Vihaan 6-11, 3-11, 6-11. Pritish beat Neelesh 11-9, 11-6, 11-2 to put the scores on par.

In the final match, Vishal defeated Vadya 11-6, 11-6, 12-10 to bag the title. Smashers Club won the girls’ U-17 final by defeating DAV Club 3-1. Teetiksha lost the opening match to Cherrish 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7. Meanwhile, Vani defeated Sherell 11-3, 11-7, 11-6, and Prabhleen ousted Anjali 11-7, 12-10, 11-6. In the final match, Vani defeated Cherrish 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10.