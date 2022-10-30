Day 1: Councillors skip orientation programme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

Some councillors of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation skipped the orientation programme that started at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38-C, here today. The two-day event will cost Rs 5 lakh to the exchequer. The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the civic body last month passed the budget for the purpose.

The inaugural session was attended by Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, senior officers, elected councillors as well as newly nominated councillors of the MC. The orientation programme is being conducted by Rambhu Mhalgi Parbodhini, Mumbai.

Various important topics covered during the inaugural session included understanding of the Punjab Municipal Act, 1976, as extended to Chandigarh by advocate Jeet Kumar Gupta and functioning of the Municipal Corporation by Prashant Pisolkar.

Other topics were roles, responsibilities and duties of councillors by Prof VN Alok and personality development by Ravinder Sathe, Director General of Rambhu Mahlgi Parbodhini.

This orientation will enable councillors to understand their roles, responsibilities and duties better, said the MC.