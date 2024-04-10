Day 1 of Navratri: Devotees donate over Rs 21 lakh, 247 gm silver at 3 temples in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 9

Devotees thronged historic Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Kali Mata Temple, Kalka, and Chandi Mata Temple in Panchkula on the first day of nine-day Navratri festival on Tuesday and donated over Rs 21 lakh along with 247 gram silver.

Temple Collection Mata Mansa Devi Rs 18,13,259 Kali Mata (Kalka) Rs 3,30,418 Chandi Mata Rs 400

Officials said they recorded a collection of Rs 1813,259 at Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Rs 330,418 at Kali Mata Temple, Kalka and Rs 400 at Chandi Mata Temple. Besides, 15 pieces of silver were donated at Mata Mansa Devi Temple and 18 pieces at Kali Mata Temple, Kalka.

As per an estimate, around 25,500 devotees visited Mata Mansa Devi Temple on the first day. Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad also visited the temples to seek blessings. Purohit paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi and Kali Mata temples along with his wife Pushpa Devi.

The Haryana Chief Secretary and his wife Sridevi paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi Temple. On the occasion, Prasad released the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board’s calendar.

Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Sushil Sarwan, SDM Panchkula Gaurav Chauhan, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board Ashok Kumar Bansal and others were also present on the occasion.

