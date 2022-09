Day 1 of Tennis meet: Top seed Shivank Bhatnagar enters final round

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Top seed Shivank Bhatnagar overpowered Japnaam Singh (9-2) to qualify for the final main round during the opening day of the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship for Men’s (Rs 1-lakh prize money) event.

In other second round qualifying matches, Yash Baghel easily defeated Aniket Srivastava (9-5), Ajay Kundu ousted Anuj Kumar 9-1 and Alok Hajare defeated Mandeep Kumar (9-4).

Second seed Mohit Bhardwaj overpowered Bharat Bhardwaj (9-7), while Rakshit Dhankhar registered a one-sided (9-5) win over Eklavya Singh. Trushang Vyas defeated Keshav Dangi (9-3), Anand Prakash Gupta ousted 12th seed Mayank Yadav (9-5) and Arntya Ohlyan upset third seed Sunil Kumar (9-7). Arnav Bishnoi also moved ahead by defeating Dinesh Patil (9-1) and Raghav Singh defeated AR Parthiv Abimanyu (9-5). Rohan Mittal struggled hard to defeat Rahul Kumar Verma (9-8(7)), whereas fourth seed Kartik Saxena blanked Parkash Bisht (9-0). Madhav Prakash defeated Pratyaksh Soni (9-5) and Parmarth Kaushik recorded an easy (9-6) win over Gagan Vasu. Nitin Jaipal Singh defeated ninth seed Hanu Verma (9-3) and fifth seed Amrutjay Mohanty outplayed Shubham Kumawat (9-2). Parth R Patil blanked Carwyun Selvaraj (9-3) and Parth Aggarwal defeated Vatvasvat Agarwal (8-0).

Results

Upnishad Bhardwaj bt Shubh Negi (9-6), Rajeshwar Patlolla bt Anant Gupta (9-0), Mukil Ramanan bt Darsh Sangavat (9-5), Harnoor Singh Ramana bt Guneet Singh Sahni (9-6), Tanmay Jha bt Shyam Jagat (9-7), Vasu Kothadia bt Joy Das (9-2), Sarthak Gulati bt Rioshone Deshwal (9-4), Himanshu Mor bt Pranjay Kukreti (9-2) and Amandeep Rathee bt Satvik Singla (9-0).