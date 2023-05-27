 Day 1: Pupils show keen interest in BTech, paramedical courses : The Tribune India

the tribune eduexpo 2023

Day 1: Pupils show keen interest in BTech, paramedical courses

Punjab minister unveils event | Class X, XII students scoring 90% and above felicitated



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

A three-day “Edu Expo 2023” being organised by The Tribune, in collaboration with Chitkara University, commenced at Kisan Bhawan, Sector 35, here today.

Harjot Singh Bains, Education Minister, Punjab, with Amit Sharma, Officiating General Manager, The Tribune, during “Edu Expo 2023” at Kisan Bhawan, Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Friday. RAVI KUMAR

The educational event, which is aimed at providing valuable information and guidance to students and professionals, promises to be an excellent starting point for individuals at various stages of their educational and career journeys.

Students sign up at the registration counter.

Whether attendees are high school students exploring college options, college students seeking graduate programmes or professionals looking to enhance their skills, the event offers a unique opportunity to explore a wide range of educational programmes, discover diverse career options and connect with industry experts.

The participants include Chitkara University, Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Amity University, Hit Bullseye, Sunrise International, WWICS, Chandigarh Group Of Colleges, ICFAI Group, Legal Edge by Toprankers, Vidya Jyoti Eduversity, Crossland Education and Careers, Guru Kashi University, EFOS Edumarketers Private Limited, Lamrin Tech Skills University of Punjab, Narayana Institute, Shoolini University and Chandigarh University.

Students check out prizes and brochures during the event.

Day 1 witnessed an inspiring talk by Aadi Garg, Psychologist and Career Counsellor Director, Aadi Career Centre, Chandigarh. Garg motivated and guided students on various career options, providing valuable insights to help them make informed decisions.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Harjot Singh Bains, Punjab Minister of School Education, Higher Education and Languages, Technical Education and Industrial Training. Bains interacted with the participants and actively sought responses from them, fostering an environment of engagement and learning.

The expo featured a special felicitation ceremony for students who had excelled in academics, scoring 90 per cent and above marks in their Class X and XII examinations. This recognition highlighted their dedication and hard work, serving as an inspiration for others.

Madhav Sood, Marketing Executive, CGC, Jhanjeri, expressed satisfaction with the students’ responses, noting their keen interest in BTech and paramedical courses. The students were actively enquiring about various courses and career prospects, seeking guidance to make well-informed decisions.

Kamaldeep Singh, Student Outreach Assistant Manager, Chitkara University, observed a significant interest shown by students as young as ninth graders, who enquired about both international and domestic programmes. He acknowledged the students’ proactive approach and their desire to gain comprehensive knowledge about a wide range of courses and career options.

Several students were interviewed, reflecting the diverse interests and aspirations of the attendees. Devesh Garg, a Class XI student, had come to explore opportunities in IT at various universities. Another student, Khushi, expressed her curiosity about data science courses, underlining the demand for cutting-edge fields.

The first day of the expo has set a positive tone for the event, demonstrating its potential to benefit the stakeholders in achieving their educational and career goals. With expert counselling sessions, motivational talks and a wealth of information about educational programmes and career options, the expo serves as a valuable platform for attendees to gain insights, make informed decisions and connect with experts in their desired fields.

The Tribune and Chitkara University remain committed to providing an enriching and informative experience to all participants, empowering them to shape their future paths successfully.

