Day 2 of Chennai Open: 2 Chandigarh golfers tied 4th, another 6th

Chandigarh, August 24
Gurugram’s Manu Gandas and Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja seized the joint lead at 11-under 133 on Day 2 of the Chennai Open Golf Championship at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) golf course.
While Gandas fired a flawless 7-under 65, the day’s joint lowest score, Thangaraja produced an impressive 5-under. Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi (68) was third at 9-under 135. Abhijit Singh Chadha’s 65, other joint lowest score of the day, placed the Chandigarh golfer in tied fourth at 8-under 136 along with his city mate Karandeep Kochhar, the first round leader, who shot a 71 to slip three spots.
A total of 57 professionals made the cut for the money rounds. Another local lad, Aadil Bedi, improved his opening round performance and jumped to tied sixth spot at 7-under-137.
