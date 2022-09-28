Day 2 of Navratras: Over 13K visit Mansa Devi temple

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 27

Over 13,000 devotees paid obeisance at Mansa Devi temple on the second day of the Navratri festival, here today.

Devotees offered donations worth Rs 23.44 lakh, including gold and silver jewellery items, at three shrines - Mansa Devi temple, Kali Mata temple in Kalka and Chandi Mata temple in Chandimandir - today.

Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, said Rs 19.93-lakh donation was received at Mansa Devi shrine, Rs 3.35 lakh at the Kalka temple and Rs 15,851 at Chandi Mata shrine in Chandimandir.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar offered prayers at the Mansa Devi shrine.

#Mansa #Panchkula