Elective surgeries in Chandigarh hospitals to remain suspended on account of power crisis

Chandigarh, February 23
Hospitals in Chandigarh have not yet resumed elective surgeries in view of uncertainty over the power crisis.
Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, Chandigarh, said, "The surgeries require proper planning and in view of the ongoing crisis it is too risky to resume elective surgeries. However, emergency services will remain open."
Power was restored in hospitals on Tuesday afternoon after 7-8 hours of outage.
