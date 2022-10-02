Day 6: Over 32K seek blessings at Mansa Devi shrine in Panchkula

Panchkula, October 1
Over 32,000 devotees paid obeisance at Mansa Devi temple here on the sixth day of the Navratri festival today.
Devotees offered donations of more than Rs 20.69 lakh, besides four gold and 152 silver jewellery items at three shrines - Mansa Devi temple, Kali Mata temple in Kalka and Chandi Mata temple in Chandimandir.
Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, along with his family, offered prayers at the Mansa Devi shrine. Former Education Minister and State BJP president OP Dhankhad also paid obeisance at the shrine.
