Day 8: Over 23K visit Mansa Devi temple

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 3

Over 23,700 devotees paid obeisance at Mansa Devi temple here on the eighth day of Navratras today. Devotees offered donations of Rs 29.08 lakh at three shrines namely Mansa Devi temple, Kali Mata temple in Kalka and Chandi Mata temple today. They also offered 11 gold and 122 silver items at the three temples.

Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, said donations of Rs 23.11 lakh were received at Mansa Devi shrine and Rs 4.5 lakh at the Kalka temple and Rs 1.47 lakh at Chandi Mata shrine in Chandimandir. Health Minister Anil Vij and Panchayat Minister Devinder Babli offered prayers at the Mansa Devi temple.

