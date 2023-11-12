Day after Ambala blast, six empty shells found at spot

Ambala, November 11

A day after the blast at a house, a bomb disposal squad and a crime scene team today visited the spot and reportedly recovered six empty shells from the damaged building at New Shastri Nagar in the Tangri Bundh area of Ambala Cantonment.

The Army authorities were also alerted by the local police. Meanwhile, Dilhsan, who was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll to two in the incident.

Teams of the Mahesh Nagar police, bomb disposal squad and crime scene wing carried out an extensive search operation at the pot. They found six empty shells of ammunition from the debris. A laptop and a mobile were also recovered from the spot for further investigation.

Mahesh Nagar SHO Jagdish Chander said, “The evidence collected from the spot has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.”

Ambala Cantonment DSP Ashish Chaudhary said, “As per the statement given by an eyewitness and the injured, there was a blast in a cylinder. A team of the Army, crime scene staff and the bomb squad visited the spot. The teams have collected samples and they are yet to submit their reports. Six shells were recovered. The summary of the post-mortem report is yet to be received. It will be clear in the report that if there was any gunpowder on the body. We have to wait for all these reports before reaching any conclusion."

Meanwhile, Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, "The victims had claimed to be dealing in scrap."

According to the Army Western Command, the blast is under investigation of the Mahesh Nagar police. The shells recovered were scrap.

Last night, Fazal (50) was killed on the spot and his brother Dilshan (now deceased), Shahzwar (22), Musaraf (34), Aftab (30) and Rihan (15) were injured in the blast. The victims, hailing from UP, have been living here for the past some time. The victims stated that they collected scrap and sold it off in Delhi.

#Ambala #PGI Chandigarh