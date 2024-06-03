Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 2

SAD candidate Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra relaxing in his house. Tribune Photo: VIcky

AAP candidate Malvinder Singh Kang shares a moment with his family and friends.

AAP candidate Malvinder Singh Kang said, “Today was just another day with meetings and programmes lined up since the morning. There was a bhog to attend at Chamkaur Sahib, where the mother of my friend had died recently. I met volunteers and workers to get their feedback on the voter’s response.” Later in the evening, Kang returned to Mohali.

Congress candidate Vijay Inder Singla also spent time with his supporters and attended a bhog at Sangrur. Later, he returned to Patiala and met party workers.SAD leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra also attended the bhog at a gurdwara at Nawanshahr, which was related to the Mahender Singh Bajaj family. He also attended a SAD worker meeting here.

