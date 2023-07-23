Day after firing in Zirakpur, FIR filed, cops launch hunt for assailants

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, July 22

A day after two youths were shot at in Lohgarh, the police are still searching for the three suspects who opened fire in the busy market.

On a complaint of victim Inderjit Singh’s mother, Jaswinder Kaur, a native of Nawanshahr, a case has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. Jaswinder stated that she, along with her son, who worked for an online immigration firm, resided at a flat in Metro Plaza. The incident took place yesterday when her son and his friend Satveer had gone to gym.

The complainant suspected that the attack was carried out by one Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa, through his hired shooters. Her son and Jassa used to run a joint de-addiction centre in Una, Himachal Pradesh. Jassa allegedly duped her son in financial matters. Due to this, there was a conflict between the duo. Jassa later went abroad, but often threatened to kill his son over internet phone calls. In the wake of the threats, they left their house and started living in a rented flat in Zirakpur.

The police, however, suspect Jassa reportedly suspected that Inderjit had an affair with his wife, which led to bad blood between them.

Mohali SP (Rural) Manpreet Singh said the police had registered a case against Jaspreet Singh Jassa and his unidentified accomplices and started looking for them.

Three unidentified youths had fired four shots, injuring two car-borne youths at Metro Plaza in Lohgarh this evening. Inderjit Singh of Nawanshahr suffered a gunshot injury in the chest and Ludhiana resident Satinder Singh in the thigh. Inderjit drove the car to some distance before he fainted.

The three assailants, who were waiting for the duo in a white car, fired two gunshots in the front and two at the back of a moving car, in which the victims were travelling, before fleeing the spot.

Indejit was admitted to a private hospital in Zirakpur and Satinder to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

#Nawanshahr #Zirakpur