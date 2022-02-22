Day after polling, candidates take stock of situation, spend time with family

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 21

A day after the fate of the 40 candidates in three constituencies in the district was sealed in the EVMs, it was a time to take stock of the situation, meet party workers and relax with family members.

Mohali Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu in a relaxed mood

Mohali MLA and Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu spent time with his family today. He was seen playing with his granddaughters and spending time with his wife Daljit Kaur Sidhu, son Ruby Sidhu and his daughter-in-law. He said he was too involved in canvassing for the past few months and his entire family was contributing towards his campaign. He said it was after a long time that he was spending a whole day with his family.

SAD nominee from Dera Bassi NK Sharma meets party workers

BJP candidate for the Mohali seat Sanjeev Vashisht said contesting Assembly poll was a good experience. He said after a hectic campaign and polling on Sunday, he decided to spend time with his family. He said the poll results notwithstanding, he could continue to work for the people of the constituency.

Mohali BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht at his house in Chandigarh. photos: Vicky/Nitin Mittal

SAD-BSP candidate Parvinder Singh Sohana said he had been seeking inputs from people about the polling and as per information received by him, he had got a good response from voters in the rural areas, especially settlements closer to urban areas. He said he had put in all efforts and energy in the elections. A day after polling, he too spent time with his family.

AAP candidate Kulwant Singh said, “It is just like any other day for me. Even yesterday was the same. But yes, the schedule was a bit relaxed today. Party workers have put in a great effort in the campaigning. By the grace of God, we hope to see a good result this time.”

Dera Bassi MLA and SAD-BSP candidate NK Sharma today held meetings with his workers in Zirakpur and Dera Bassi. Party leaders said Sharma took feedback from the volunteers and booth incharges. He also discussed about the election agents who will be present at the strong room till the day of counting of votes.

Dera Bassi Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon and his son Udayvir Dhillon met party workers in Baltana and Zirakpur.

Dera Bassi AAP candidate Kuljit Singh Randhawa spent some time with his family at his home in Bakarpur. “The entire AAP campaign was led by public. I am thankful to them for working so hard. Their efforts will bear fruit on March 10, the day of the counting.” —