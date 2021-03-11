Day after toddler was charred, farmer booked

Dera Bassi, May 15

The police have booked Dafarpur farmer Jeet Singh for causing death by negligence in the fire incident in which an 18-month-old girl was charred to death and 45 shanties reduced to ashes at Sundran village yesterday afternoon. On a complaint of the deceased’s father, Ramvir, a case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 304-A, 188 and 427 of the IPC at the Dera Bassi police station.

‘Fire-hit being given food, shelter’ Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa said residents whose shanties were gutted were being provided food and shelter by the administration and the Tehsildar was making arrangements for them.

Deceased Roopa, daughter of UP natives Rambir and Chandini, was unattended as the parents were not at home when the fire broke out. As soon as the fire broke out, there was a stampede-like situation and the toddler ran for cover and hid inside her shanty

Fire officials said a farmer in the nearby field had reportedly set stubble on fire, which spread to the nearby shanties.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa said residents whose shanties were gutted were being provided food and shelter by the administration and the Tehsildar was making arrangements for them.

Another three-year-old girl suffered severe burns. The shanties were reduced to ashes. The migrant labourers were employed at nearby industrial units and fields, said the police.

Fire engines from Panchkula, Ramgarh and Dera Bassi had rushed to the spot and controlled the fire after three hours around 6.30 pm.