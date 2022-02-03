Day temperature dips in Chandigarh, rain likely for two days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

Due to fog, the day temperature on Wednesday further dipped by three degrees. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 17.8°C, which fell to 14.5°C, six degrees below normal. In the morning, foggy conditions prevailed.

Light rain is likely on Thursday and Friday. According to the Met Department, due to a western disturbance, scattered light rain is likely in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Rain is likely in the tricity on February 3 and 4 with its peak intensity on February 3. Dense fog conditions in isolated pockets at night/morning hours are expected in the tricty on February 5 and 6. —

