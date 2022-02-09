Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

The day temperature today further rose by nearly two degrees, but is expected to dip tomorrow.

The maximum temperature today increased to 23.2°C from 21.7°C recorded yesterday. The maximum temperature today was two degrees above normal.

With a forecast of light rain for tomorrow, the temperature is expected to fall to 18°C. After that, the temperature is expected to remain around the 20°C-22°C mark for the next few days.

The minimum temperature in the city today was 8.4°C, two degrees above normal. It is not expected to see a major shift for two days. However, it is likely to come down to 6°C from February 11 onwards.

According to the Met Department, scattered to fairly widespread rain is likely in the tricity tomorrow. Dense fog is likely in isolated parts at nigh and in the morning in the tricity for two days.