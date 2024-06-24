Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Dhruv Noatay

Chandigarh, June 23

It has been 11 days since the Chandigarh Railway Station received a bomb threat, yet security is conspicuously lax there. The X-ray machines installed at each entrance to scan luggage are used by visitors as benches.

When a team of The Tribune visited the station, there were no security personnle guarding these entrances, raising serious doubts over the station’s readiness to handle security threats.

From the Chandigarh side, the railway station has two entrances. The first entrance on the left leads to the escalators, while the second one opens on to the platform. Neither has any form of security, not even a single guard. The only people one can be sure to find at these entrances are porters.

“The current situation poses significant risks to passengers and railway staff alike. The authorities concerned must reassess and implement effective measures promptly, lest a mere threat becomes a tragic reality,” said Rameshwar Rao, a traveller.

“Such a huge crowd visits the station daily. The authorities must ensure that all checks are in place. They should also conduct drills or else it could lead to a major trouble,” said Rohit Kumar, another traveller.

Officials at the station refused to comment over the issue. A meeting to discuss enhanced security measures was held after the threat and plans were made. However, more than a week later, the ground reality states differently.

According to a railway official, security measures have been increased and more personnel deployed at all entrances.