 Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over ‘harassment’, Associate Prof tenders apology : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
Director Dr Vivek Lal during a press conference at the PGI in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

Days after a senior resident at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) attempted suicide after allegedly being harassed by an associate professor in the Department of Hepatology, the administration of the institute has made the latter tender a written apology to the victim, who is currently pursuing Doctorate of Medicine (DM).

The resident had accused the associate professor of humiliating him in front of some patients. It has been alleged that the senior once even went to the extent of asking the resident to “go and drown somewhere”, which spurred him to take the extreme step.

PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal was quick to form a committee, headed by Dean (Academic) Naresh Panda, to investigate the matter. As the probe progressed, the veracity of some of the resident’s claims was reportedly confirmed. While the erring faculty member has apologised for the way he treated the resident, no action has been taken against him yet.

Prof Lal has also announced the setting up of a collegium, which will have some student representatives from each department. While some at the PGI have welcomed the step, others see it as a reactive measure solely aimed at quelling the growing public anguish.

During a press conference, Prof Lal emphasised the importance of student representation in the decision-making process. He hailed the step as a game-changer, and stressed that it would ensure the well-being of resident doctors. He acknowledged during the interaction that until now, no resident had ever been involved in a committee, but asserted that the formation of a fresh collegium is aimed at bridging that gap.

It may be noted that some recent welfare measures for resident doctors have failed to inspire confidence. Many feel that the initiatives are not enough to address the underlying work-related challenges faced by the medical trainees.

Prof Lal reiterated during the press conference that the goal is to foster camaraderie among faculty members and residents, adding that their objective of patient care could only be achieved through a cohesive approach.

The senior resident returned to duty on Saturday after members of his family were assured of his safety.

