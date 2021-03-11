DC, Commissioner inspect Sector 26 vegetable market

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vinay Partap Singh and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today inspected the vegetable market at Sector 26 to check the prevailing sanitation conditions.

During the inspection, the DC and MC Commissioner found vegetable and fruit vendors sitting haphazardly, disposing of waste in an inappropriate manner and encroachment on the Municipal Corportion space.

The DC directed officials concerned to demarcate proper sites for retail vegetable vendors and guide them to dispose of waste at designated places.

The MC Commissioner also directed officials to clean the vegetable market area thrice a day. She also asked officials to challan violators regularly and take strict legal action against habitual offenders as per the provisions under the Municipal Solid Waste bylaws.