DC, DIG, SSP lead flag march on Mohali roads

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 31

In order to instill a sense of security among voters ahead of voting day 1, District Election Officer Aashika Jain, Rupnagar DIG Range Nilambari Jagdale and SSP Dr Sandeep Garg led a flag march of the Punjab Police and paramilitary forces in various areas of the city on Friday.

The flag march started from the market in Phase 7, Mohali. Officials said round-the-clock surveillance would be continued until the completion of polling to keep the bad elements away from the voters and keep the polling process free, fair and transparent.

DEO Jain said the District Administration was duty-bound to maintain peace, law, and order in the city, adding that flag marches are also confidence-building measures. She said no anti-social element would be allowed to disturb peace in the district.

She urged residents to exercise their franchise without any fear on June 1. She said entry points to the district had been sealed.

DIG Nilambari Jagdale said patrolling parties of paramilitary and Punjab Police personnel had been deputed to patrol besides carrying out regular flag marches and foot marches by the security forces, especially in the vulnerable areas, as part of confidence-building measures.

Reiterating commitment to holding free, fair, and transparent elections, the DEO said the district police are working in coordination with the flying squads (FSTs), static surveillance teams (SSTs), and integrated nakas by excise, and paramilitary forces have been established to keep a strict vigil across the district.

SSP Garg said is on by pushing in 170 patrolling teams, besides the installation of 60 inter-district and interstate nakas, and regular checking is being done.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Punjab Police