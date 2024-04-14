DC inaugurates procurement of wheat at grain market in Sirhind

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 13

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill inaugurated the wheat procurement process in the district today at Asia’s second largest grain market, Sirhind. The DC said the required arrangements for the procurement had been completed, adding that all the grain at the market would be procured.

DC Shergill said 32 procurement centres had been set up in the district to ensure that the procurement would be carried out smoothly, adding that officials have been deputed to these centres too. She said sheds for people to work under, clean drinking water and round-the-clock electricity, among other necessary arrangements, have been made to ensure that the farmers that come to the market do not face any problems.

The DC said arrangements have also been made for gunny bags, crates and tarpaulins at the centres so that if it rains, the crops would not be damaged.

She urged the farmers of the district to bring their produce to the market.

