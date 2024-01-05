 DC inaugurates upgraded infra at govt school in Bhagwanpur : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
DC inaugurates upgraded infra at govt school in Bhagwanpur

The upgraded infrastructure of Government Middle School being inaugurated at Bhagwanpur in Dera Bassi on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, January 4

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and SSP Dr Sandeep Garg inaugurated the upgraded infrastructure of Government Middle School, Bhagwanpur here today. The industry associations of Dera Bassi have collaborated with the administration to meet the infrastructural needs of Government Middle School, Bhagwanpur, and other educational institutions as well.

The DC said that three new class rooms have been constructed, five new touch-panel LEDs have been installed to transform classrooms into ‘smart classrooms’, and the tiling work has been done on the assembly grounds of the school.

PCCPL and Usha Yarns spent Rs 15 lakh for building of two rooms, while Kansal Industries spent Rs 3.5 lakh for the third room. Similarly, Jai Parwati spent Rs 5 lakh for the installation of the touch panel LEDs, while Bhagwati Steels spent Rs 3.5 lakh for the tiling work of the assembly ground.

After the addition of the new rooms, the total number of classrooms in the school has risen to 13, and the school administration hopes that they will soon get the status of ‘School of Happiness’ under which a grant of Rs 40 lakh would be provided by the state government to add more classrooms, office space, labs, etc. The DC said that the concept of the ‘School of Happiness’ is to provide students with more than mere job-based education and help them live a better quality and stress-free life.

Himanshu Gupta, SDM, Dera Bassi, Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, ASP, Dera Bassi, Kuljinder Singh, school headmaster, Karamjit Kaur, Village Sarpanch, were present along with school management committee members Ranjit Singh Rana, Sukhwinder Singh and Sewak Singh, and representatives from the industries.

Road repair approved

The pending demand for the repair of two roads — one from Dera Bassi to Barwala and the other in front of Chatha Foods in Lalru — has been approved. The work on Barwala Road has been started, while work on the other road will begin soon, as all formalities have been completed by MC Lalru.

The approach roads of the railway underpass on Mubarakpur Road in Derabassi are also set to be repaired soon. After getting Rs 60 lakh approved under District Mineral Foundation funds, the remaining amount has been demanded from the PWD.

#Dera Bassi


