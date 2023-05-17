DC inspects BDPO office in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 16

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain inspected the BDPO office in Kharar today.

She instructed that an entry in the movement register was mandatory for the staff while leaving the office. She ordered action against employees not following the rules.

The DC directed the employees to complete the tasks related with Amrit Sarovar as soon as possible and finish the pending works related to the BDPO office, including MGNREGA, as soon as possible. On this occasion, she also checked the records of the office.

Jain said the government was determined to provide timely services to people. Accordingly, a surprise check of the BDPO office had been done so that the working of the office could be made more accurate.