DC inspects Kharar hospital

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 27

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, while inspecting the sub-divisional hospital at Kharar, said the gap analysis was being undertaken in select health facilities of the district, including sub-divisional hospitals at Derabassi and Kharar and Civil Hospital, Mohali, to improve the infrastructure.

Jain paid visit to various parts of the hospital, including MCH, mortuary, emergency ward, OPD, here today with officers of PWD B&R, Civil Surgeon, and other departments to inspect the works to be carried out of the building and requisite equipment and manpower at the hospital. The purpose of this visit was to find out the requirements as well as the shortcomings of the various government hospitals. She said that on the basis of this analysis, the work of renovating hospitals and purchasing equipment will be started so that better facilities can be provided to the people. The Deputy Commissioner also visited various wards and interacted with the patients and also visited the medical store in the hospital to get information about the stock of medicines available there.

Hospitals selected for gap analysis

Community health centre (CHC), Dhakoli; CHC, Lalru; sub-divisional hospital (SDH), Dera Bassi; SDH, Kharar; CHC, Kurali; CHC, Banur; Civil Hospital, Mohali.