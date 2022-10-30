DC inspects poll readiness

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 29

In order to conduct the elections of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti member peacefully and transparently on October 30, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Mahavir Kaushik, today visited the blocks of Raipur Rani, Morni and Pinjore to inspect the polling station.

Mahavir Kaushik took stock of the preparations made there. On the occasion, he sent the polling parties to the polling stations.

He said that returning officer and assistant returning officer, sector supervisor and duty magistrate have been appointed to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the sector supervisors and duty magistrates to remain present at the booth till the completion of the election process and the safe return of the polling parties. He said that along with conducting the elections in a fair manner, fairness and transparency should be clearly visible in them so that the confidence of the people in the electoral process increases further and the public feels that the elections have been conducted with complete fairness and transparency.

The voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm and the results of the elections will be declared after the completion of all the three phases of polling, he said. For the elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the four blocks in the district, 1,27,702 voters will exercise their votes, which included 67,793 males, 59,897 females and 12 transgenders. He said, “There are 19,691 males and 17,830 females in Pinjore block, 9,398 males and 8039 females in Morni block, 16,959 males and 15,053 females in Barwala, and 21,745 males and 18,975 females in Raipurrani block. He said that a total of 183 polling stations have been set up, out of which 13 have been declared sensitive and 13 vulnerable.

On the occasion, CEO Zilla Parishad Gagandeep Singh, Municipal Collector Gaurav Chauhan, SDM Ruchi Singh Bedi, BDPO Martina Mahajan, Tehsildar Virendra Gill, Vikram Singla, Naib Tehsildar Poonam, District Education Officer Satpal Kaushik and other officers concerned and employees of other departments were present.