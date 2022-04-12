DC inspects service delivery counters at offices in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 11

Reiterating firm commitment of the district administration to ensure timely and hassle-free delivery of all government services to the people, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar on Monday conducted a surprise check of various offices at the District Administrative Complex in Mohali.

The DC visited Fard Kendra, Suwidha Kendra and RTA office. He also visited various service providing counters of these offices and interacted with the people present there to get a feedback on the functioning of government offices. Besides, the DC reviewed various stages of citizen centric services from issuing token numbers to completion of work.

The DC asked the management of Sewa and Suwidha Kendras to ensure that all operators at counters provided detailed information to the people about documents required for availing services.

Services should be provided to the people within the stipulated time after receiving tokens, said the DC. He ensured that counters at Fard Kendra were increased to two from one on the spot. The DC asked Tehsildar Puneet Bansal to submit the upgradation plan for Fard Kendra within two days.

Suwidha Kendras were opened by the state government to provide all kinds of citizen centric services to the people under one roof, said the DC. Any delay in providing services to citizens would not be tolerated, the DC added.

Surprise inspections would be carried out regularly to monitor the functioning of these centres, said the DC. He also asked the staff working in these centres to treat people with humility as it was their job to serve them, the DC added.