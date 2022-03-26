DC Isha reviews works of departments in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 25

Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia reviewed the ongoing work of various departments during the monthly meeting held at the District Administrative Complex here today. During the meeting, she directed officials to take up the pending cases and solve these within the stipulated time.

Divulging details, the Deputy Commissioner said matters related to the Education Department, Agriculture Department, Revenue Department, Social Security Department, Rural Development Department, Urban Development Department and Law and Order were reviewed during this monthly meeting. She said the purpose behind the meeting was to review the progress of the ongoing development schemes under these departments and also to ensure timely processing of the applications submitted by the citizens to these departments.

She directed the SDMs, Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars of the district to resolve the pending cases on a priority and make the recovery.

During a meeting with officials of the Revenue Department, she reviewed the cases related to mutation, deposit, girdavari and recovery of stamp duty. During the meeting with Social Security Department, “Beti Bachao, Beti Padao, Bonded Labour, e-Service Pendency and other social security schemes were reviewed.

Later, Kalia also held a meeting with officials regarding road safety in which a large number of representatives of the National Highways Authority of India were also present. In this meeting, they also identified dangerous turns and crossings on roads and issued instructions to rectify these under the Road Safety Act. She said road safety works should be carried out with utmost seriousness so that it could be ensured in true sense.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, SDM Mohali Harbans Singh, SDM Kharar Abhikesh Gupta and SDM Dera Bassi Swati Tiwana were among those present in the meeting.