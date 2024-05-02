DC orders construction of wall to secure Chandigarh land at Maloya

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has asked the UT Chief Engineer to construct boundary wall along the inter-state boundary with Punjab at Maloya village.

The DC said the boundary wall would secure vacant land of the UT Administration from any encroachments, and to avoid any misuse of the vacant land for giving access to recent illegal constructions at Jhampur village in SAS Nagar, Punjab.

During a recent survey of lands in Chandigarh, it was reported by revenue field staff of the DC Office that an unauthorised “kachha path” had been created in acquired land of UT Administration adjoining Small Flats Colony at Maloya which was being used to give access to plotted colonies at village Jhampur, Mohali.

Based on the reports, directions have been issued to the Engineering Department to construct boundary wall along the inter-state boundary to secure the acquired land of UT Administration, he said.

The DC also wrote to his Mohali counterpart and Chief Administrator of GMADA to get the plotted colonies examined for permission by competent licensing authorities of the Government of Punjab as the location falls in the controlled area under the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.