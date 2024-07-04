Mohali DC reviews flood protection measures at Banur, Tiwana

Mohali, July 3
DC Aashika Jain reviewed the flood protection measures being taken at Banur and Tiwna.
She visited the National Highway culvert near Mote Majra on Banur Road to inspect the on-ground progress of the cleaning work. She asked the Drainage Department to clear the way for the crossing of the water across the road.
Taking stock of the cleanliness of the Banur drain, she asked the Drainage Department and Banur MC to complete the cleaning under the bridge area immediately.
The DC also reviewed the ongoing work of strengthening of Ghaggar Embankment at Tiwana in Dera Bassi’s Lalru area. She said about 70 per cent of the work has been completed.
Interacting with the residents of Tiwana, she assured them of the completion of the work in time.
SDM Dera Bassi was asked to arrange more workforce by roping in MGNREGA workers to finish the work on time. She categorically asked the Drainage Executive Engineer, Gurtej Singh, to oversee the ongoing work and to ensure its timely completion.
